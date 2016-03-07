Jury to deliberate in Erin Andrews video stalker case

Fox Sports commentator and host Erin Andrews speaks during a presentation to announce Fox's new sports network "Fox Sports 1" in New York March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - A jury could soon deliver a verdict in the case of sportscaster Erin Andrews, who sued management and owners of a Nashville Marriott hotel over a 2008 nude video of her that was taken by a stalker in an adjoining room and later posted on the Internet.

Jurors are set to begin deliberating on Monday. Closing arguments finished on Friday evening.

Andrews, a Fox sportscaster who used to work for ESPN, is seeking $75 million in damages from the management and owners of the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University where she stayed.

She testified for two days at the two-week trial, saying that since the video went viral in 2009, she has experienced depression, crying spells and sleeplessness. Her lawyer said in closing arguments on Friday that the hotel was negligent and could have prevented the incident.

The video was taken by Michael David Barrett, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to stalking Andrews and making the video. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The lawyer for the hotel’s owners and management said in closing arguments on Friday said that the responsibility was solely Barrett‘s.

Barrett had said he asked to get the room next to Andrews’ after an employee confirmed to him that she was staying there on a certain date.

Barrett also said he rigged a peep hole to shoot the video of Andrews while she was changing.