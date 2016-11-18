FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, six wounded in birthday party shooting in Tennessee: media
November 18, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

One dead, six wounded in birthday party shooting in Tennessee: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman was killed and six people, including a child, were wounded on Thursday in a shooting at a toddler’s birthday party in northwest Tennessee, local media reported.

Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee were searching for three suspects in the shooting that unfolded during a birthday party for a two-year-old at a home, a Fox affiliate in Memphis reported.

The victims, ranging between the ages 6 to 32 years old, were on the front porch when they were shot, the station reported.

Officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

