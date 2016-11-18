Ford tells Trump no Lincoln SUV production going to Mexico
WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday Ford Motor Co Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr told him the automaker would not move production at a Kentucky plant to Mexico.
A woman was killed and six people, including a child, were wounded on Thursday in a shooting at a toddler's birthday party in northwest Tennessee, local media reported.
Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee were searching for three suspects in the shooting that unfolded during a birthday party for a two-year-old at a home, a Fox affiliate in Memphis reported.
The victims, ranging between the ages 6 to 32 years old, were on the front porch when they were shot, the station reported.
Officials were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)
WASHINGTON The United States plans to gather more input from native people as officials contemplate projects like the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a White House notice posted on Thursday that could delay the controversial plan.
NEW YORK - Healthcare is the top issue Americans want Donald Trump to address during his first 100 days in the White House, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday, an apparent rebuke of outgoing President Barack Obama's signature reform, Obamacare.