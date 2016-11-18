A woman was killed and six people, including a child, were wounded on Thursday in a shooting at a toddler's birthday party in northwest Tennessee, local media reported.

Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee were searching for three suspects in the shooting that unfolded during a birthday party for a two-year-old at a home, a Fox affiliate in Memphis reported.

The victims, ranging between the ages 6 to 32 years old, were on the front porch when they were shot, the station reported.

Officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)