Tennessee teen shoots grandma trying to rouse him for school: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - A 16-year-old high school student from Nashville shot and injured his grandmother after she and his mother tried to get him out of bed to go to school, police said on Wednesday.

The student, who is not being named because he is a minor, was charged with four counts of attempted homicide and one count of reckless endangerment in the incident, which happened on Tuesday, the Nashville Police said in a statement.

The teenager, who attends an alternative school for troubled youth, made threatening statements then grabbed a handgun from a closet and began shooting, striking his 67-year-old grandmother twice, according to police.

The teen’s sister and nephew suffered graze wounds and were taken to the hospital along with the grandmother. The younger family members were treated and released and the grandmother is expected to recover, police said.

The teenager’s mother and a 2-year-old sister were not injured.