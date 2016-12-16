FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennessee inmates steal deputy's car, flee jail; two on the run
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#U.S.
December 16, 2016 / 4:07 PM / 8 months ago

Tennessee inmates steal deputy's car, flee jail; two on the run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four inmates escaped an eastern Tennessee jail early on Friday by overpowering deputies and fleeing in an officer's vehicle, and two are still on the run, the sheriff said.

The inmates assaulted the deputies as one of them, Adam Lethco, 24, was being treated for an injury at the Jefferson County Work House in Dandridge. They stole the keys to a deputy's car and fled just after midnight, Sheriff G.W. "Bud" McCoig said in a statement.

The stolen vehicle, a black Chevrolet, was found abandoned near Sevierville, about 20 miles east of Knoxville. Deputies from Sevier and Jefferson counties captured two of the escapees, McCoig said.

Lethco and inmate Matthew Porter, 27, remain on the run. They were described as wearing white shirts and black-and-white striped pants.

Lethco was serving a sentence for burglary and theft, McCoig said. Porter has been sentenced for reckless endangerment and evading arrest, and faces a prison sentence in Alabama for parole violation.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler

