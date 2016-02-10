University of Tennessee inaction led to sexual assaults: lawsuit

(Reuters) - Six women have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the University of Tennessee of allowing gender discrimination that led to sexual assaults by athletes and, afterward, lenient treatment for the perpetrators.

Filed in Nashville federal court by former students, all listed as Jane Does, the lawsuit said the university knew about and condoned a long-standing hostile environment that led to sexual assaults by male football and basketball players.

The lawsuit comes as several incidents at U.S. colleges and universities, some involving athletes, have focused attention on the issue of sexual assault on campuses.

According to the complaint, three rapes were committed by football players, one by a basketball player and one by a male student at a party where football players provided alcohol to underage drinkers.

The lawsuit accuses the university of gender discrimination under the Title IX federal law prohibiting such discrimination in any federally funded education program or activity. It lists incidents dating back two decades in arguing that the Knoxville-based institution gave male athletes deferential treatment.

Bill Ramsey, the university’s counsel, said Tennessee acted lawfully and in good faith in the situations identified.

“Any assertion that we do not take sexual assault seriously enough is simply not true,” Ramsey said in a statement.

One plaintiff in the lawsuit accused former Tennessee football players Michael Williams and A.J. Johnson of raping her at a party in November 2014. The two are also currently facing criminal charges over the alleged rape and are set to go on trial this summer. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Tennessee suspended the players, but Johnson was allowed to graduate and no discipline was brought, the lawsuit claimed. Meanwhile, according to the complaint, his accuser was vilified and forced from school.

The lawsuit noted that, in four cases, Tennessee’s disciplinary process dragged on until the athletes graduated or transferred to other schools.

Chancellor Jimmy Cheek, athletic director Dave Hart, football coach Butch Jones and others were aware of previous sexual assault by players and acted with indifference, the lawsuit said. A former vice chancellor also raised concerns about sexual assault accusations before he resigned in March 2013.

The women want the university to bring in outside experts to address violations, develop a zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment and prepare annual reviews to ensure the athletic department’s compliance with Title IX.

The women also want damages for tuition and related expenses, costs incurred due to sexual assaults as well as for pain and suffering, mental anguish and unequal access to educational opportunities.