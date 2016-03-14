Police officer kills east Tennessee man fleeing arrest

(Reuters) - A Tennessee police officer shot and killed the driver of a pickup truck the officer was trying to arrest for suspected driving under the influence, authorities said on Monday.

Joshua Grubb, 30, of Clinton, Tennessee, was killed on Sunday morning at around 1 am ET after he tried to flee the scene in Lenoir City, Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lenoir City police said. Lenoir City is about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville.

The officer, Tyrel Lorenz, was sent to investigate a possible DUI after a 911 call and spotted the truck matching the description of the vehicle in question at a convenience store, the TBI and Lenoir City police said.

Lorenz, 29, has been with Lenoir City police since July 2015 and a law enforcement officer since 2010, Lenoir City police said.

The officer made contact with the three occupants and had placed Brandon Taylor, one of the three in the truck, in handcuffs when Grubb began to drive away, the TBI and Lenoir City police said.

The officer jumped then into the truck bed to try to prevent Grubb from fleeing, the TBI and police said.

The officer remained in the truck bed as the vehicle left the parking lot and pulled onto the road. The officer fired shots into the cab after ordering Grubb to stop, the TBI and police said. The driver was struck and killed, and the truck stopped at the side of the road.

The current plan is to present results of the investigation into the incident to the Loudon County grand jury on April 11 or 12 so the police car dashboard camera video will not be released until then, police said.

Lorenz did not sustain any significant injuries and was placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation, police said.

Taylor was charged with public intoxication and evading arrest, while the third person in the truck, Toni Ann Sutton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.