Two police officers shot in Tennessee firefight: broadcasters

(Reuters) - Two police officers were shot on Thursday evening in a firefight with a home intruder in the western Tennessee city of Hohenwald, broadcasters WSMV and WKRN reported.

NBC-affiliate WSMV cited Hohenwald’s police chief as saying three officers responded to an aggravated robbery at a home when a suspect opened fire and was killed during the exchange.

Two of the officers were hit. One struck in the arm and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, WSMV reported. His condition was unknown.

Another officer was hit in the chest but the officer was wearing body armor and he was treated at the scene in Hohenwald, a city of some 3,700 residents about 70 miles (45 miles) southwest of Nashville.

A police dispatcher declined to provide information on the incident. An official with Vanderbilt University Medical Center did not respond immediately to a request for comment.