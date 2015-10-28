FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boy shot while family poses with illegal guns in Tennessee home
#U.S.
October 28, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Boy shot while family poses with illegal guns in Tennessee home

Tim Ghianni

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - Police on Wednesday investigated how a boy was shot in the face while his family posed for photos with illegal firearms in their southeastern Tennessee home.

The unidentified 13-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night at a home in Harrison, Tennessee, about 20 miles east of Chattanooga, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.

“The preliminary investigation has determined (he) was accidentally shot by a family member while posing for photographs with firearms,” according to a news release, which said the weapons were illegally obtained.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
