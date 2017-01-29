Shooting at Tennessee armory leaves 10 wounded, three still hospitalized

(Reuters) - A shooting left 10 people wounded in western Tennessee at a party held at a National Guard armory and three of the injured remained hospitalized on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the Friday night shooting in Brownsville, between Memphis and Jackson, Susan Niland, the spokeswoman, said in an email.

A fight erupted shortly before midnight on Friday at the armory, which had been rented out for a party, and shots were fired, Niland said.

Eight of the people wounded are adults and two are juveniles, Niland said. Most were treated and released, but three people were still receiving care on Saturday at hospitals in Memphis and Jackson, she added.

Of the three people still hospitalized, two had non-life threatening injuries, Niland said. The condition of the third person was not immediately clear.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents were interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting in Brownsville, a town with a population of about 10,000 people.

A dispatcher for Brownsville police said the local agency could not immediately provide further details.