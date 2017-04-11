Three people were shot, one fatally, in the parking lot of an auto parts manufacturing plant in northern Tennessee on Tuesday morning in what police said appeared to be a domestic violence incident.

The shooting took place outside the plant run by Ficosa International SA [FICOS.UL], a Spanish auto parts manufacturer, at around 10:30 a.m. in Cookeville, Tennessee, the Cookeville Police Department said on Twitter.

Three people were injured and one died, Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said in a tweet, adding that the scene was secure just after noon and there was no danger to the community.

One male and one female were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Another female was killed, police said in a statement. The department is investigating the shooting as an "isolated domestic violence incident," it said.

Cookeville, a town of about 30,0000, is located around 80 miles (128 km) east of Nashville, Tennessee.

“We were devastated to hear of the tragic event that occurred outside our facility in Cookeville today. The incident is currently under investigation and we’re cooperating fully with the local police department," Fred Zicard, executive vice president of Ficosa North America, said in a statement.

"The safety of our employees is our highest priority at all times and our thoughts and prayers are with those who are impacted by the tragedy.”

Japan's Panasonic Corp said in March that it had agreed to become a majority owner of Ficosa as part of its push into the automotive industry.

