FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
One dead, four wounded in shooting at Tennessee hotel, parkway
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 7, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

One dead, four wounded in shooting at Tennessee hotel, parkway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A gunman who shot at a Tennessee hotel and vehicles on a nearby parkway early on Thursday was apprehended by police in an incident in which one person died and four were wounded, including the suspect and an officer, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Newspaper carrier Jennifer Brewer Rooney, 44, was killed in the shooting at about 2 a.m. CDT on her way to pick up her daily delivery of the Bristol Herald-Courier, the newspaper reported.

Police responding to a report of shots fired at the Days Inn on Volunteer Parkway exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was armed with at least two weapons, TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said in a statement. He was quickly apprehended.

Authorities did not immediately release details, including names of the wounded.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.