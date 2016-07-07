One dead, four wounded in shooting at Tennessee hotel, parkway

(Reuters) - A gunman who shot at a Tennessee hotel and vehicles on a nearby parkway early on Thursday was apprehended by police in an incident in which one person died and four were wounded, including the suspect and an officer, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Newspaper carrier Jennifer Brewer Rooney, 44, was killed in the shooting at about 2 a.m. CDT on her way to pick up her daily delivery of the Bristol Herald-Courier, the newspaper reported.

Police responding to a report of shots fired at the Days Inn on Volunteer Parkway exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was armed with at least two weapons, TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said in a statement. He was quickly apprehended.

Authorities did not immediately release details, including names of the wounded.