Remains of missing Fort Campbell soldier identified

NASHVILLE (Reuters) - Skeletal remains discovered in Tennessee this week have been identified as those of a Fort Campbell soldier missing since September, officials said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday confirmed the remains were those of Private First Class Shadow McClaine, who was last seen on Sept. 2.

Sergeant Jamal Williams-McCray, McClaine's ex-husband, and Specialist Charles Robinson, who served in the 101st Airborne Division with McClaine, remain in pre-trial confinement pending court-martial on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy and premeditated murder, the fort's public affairs office said in a statement.

McClaine did not report for duty on Sept. 6 and her car was found abandoned in a Nashville parking lot.

The TBI found her remains on Monday near an interstate highway exit in Robertson County, about halfway between Nashville and the military installation on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. The cause of death has not been determined.

Williams-McCray and Robinson, who were charged in November, have been detained as persons of interest since October and are being held in the Montgomery County jail in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Neither the TBI nor the Army released further information.