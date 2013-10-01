Argentina's Nalbandian announces retirement

David Nalbandian of Argentina returns a shot against Marcel Granollers of Spain during their match at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 7, 2013 in this file picture. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s 2002 Wimbledon finalist David Nalbandian announced on Tuesday that he will quit tennis next month citing physical problems that have sidelined him for most of the year.

“It’s not easy what’s happening to me now, my shoulder is not helping me to train as I should for the circuit,” the 31-year-old told a news conference.

“It’s a tough day to (have to) announce my retirement today,” said Nalbandian, winner of 11 ATP Tour titles including the season-ending ATP Championship in Shanghai in 2005.

The former world number three, who had shoulder surgery in May, said he would quit tennis after playing an exhibition match against Spanish world number two Rafael Nadal in November.

