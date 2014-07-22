FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Querrey edges doubles partner Johnson in Atlanta opener
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 22, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 3 years ago

Querrey edges doubles partner Johnson in Atlanta opener

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sam Querrey put aside his partnership with doubles team mate Steve Johnson to start his Atlanta Open with a 7-6 7-5 win on Monday.

The two Americans will play doubles at the tournament and drew each other in singles for the first time in their careers.

The big-serving Querrey struck 20 aces but Johnson hung tough against his older, more accomplished opponent, pushing the opening set to a tiebreak before losing it 7-3.

Querrey broke Johnson in the second set to cruise to victory, the first step in a long run-up to the year’s final grand slam at Flushing Meadows starting Aug. 25.

The opening day was a light one but Israeli Dudi Sela avenged a loss to Donald Young in his previous Atlanta Open four years ago, thrashing the American 6-3 6-0.

Atlanta native Young struggled with serve and was broken five times to disappoint home fans.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.