Djokovic through to semi-finals after downing Del Potro
November 7, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Djokovic through to semi-finals after downing Del Potro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic joined Rafa Nadal as a guaranteed semi-finalist at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory over Argentine Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Serb absorbed some brutish attacks from Del Potro before stretching away in the deciding set to earn himself a second victory in Group B.

Del Potro now faces a shoot-out with Roger Federer on Saturday to see which of them will join defending champion Djokovic in the last four of the year-ender.

Earlier Federer beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets to get off the mark after losing his opening match to Djokovic.

Nadal is already assured of a semi-final berth having won both his Group A matches, sealing the year-end world number one ranking in the process.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
