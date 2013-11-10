FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinical Djokovic sets up Nadal showdown at Tour Finals
November 10, 2013 / 9:50 PM / 4 years ago

Clinical Djokovic sets up Nadal showdown at Tour Finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball during his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic set up a title showdown against Rafa Nadal at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka on Sunday.

The Serb, who lost his number one ranking to Nadal in October, was too solid for Wawrinka in the day’s second semi-final as he racked up a 14th consecutive victory over the 28-year-old.

Djokovic used all his defensive skills in the eighth game of the first set to convert a break point for a 5-3 lead and took the opener with an ace.

Wawrinka, who has made the semi-finals on his debut appearance at the season-ending showpiece, hung on grimly in the second set after dropping serve but Djokovic was clinical as he stretched his winning streak to 21 matches.

In the first semi-final Nadal beat Wawrinka’s fellow Swiss Roger Federer 7-5 6-3.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
