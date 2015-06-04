FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Djokovic seals spot at ATP year-ender
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 4, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

Djokovic seals spot at ATP year-ender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic will bid for a record fourth successive ATP World Tour Finals crown in London later this year after becoming the first man to qualify for the season-ender.

Five-times Australian Open champion Djokovic reached the French Open semi-finals by crushing Rafa Nadal on Wednesday and has been virtually unbeatable this season and is currently on a 27-match unbeaten run.

Serbian 28-year-old Djokovic is looking to become the eighth man in history to complete a career grand slam by winning the French Open this week.

Djokovic won the elite ATP Tour Finals for the first time in Shanghai in 2008 and has a hat-trick of titles in London, last year gaining a walkover against injured Roger Federer.

“I had a great start to 2015 so I am really happy to have qualified so early. I hope I will have a great finish to the year too; I love playing at The O2,” Djokovic said.

London’s O2 Arena has hosted the event since 2009.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.