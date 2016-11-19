FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Djokovic thrashes Nishikori to set up Murray showdown
November 19, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 9 months ago

Djokovic thrashes Nishikori to set up Murray showdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Barclays ATP World Tour Finals - O2 Arena, London - 19/11/16 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - A clinical Novak Djokovic thrashed Kei Nishikori 6-1 6-1 on Saturday to set up a season-ending winner-takes-all showdown with home favorite Andy Murray at the ATP World Tour Finals.

Shortly after Murray had triumphed in his semi-final against Milos Raonic, the longest match ever seen at the championships, defending champion Djokovic steamed past the lackluster Japanese in little more than an hour, hardly breaking sweat.

Djokovic, winner of the title for the past four years and one short of Roger Federer's six in total, lost his world number-one ranking to Murray earlier this month but will seize it back if he defeats the Briton in Sunday's final.

His win over Nishikori was his 22nd in his last 23 matches at the tournament he has dominated.

Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
