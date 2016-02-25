FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Djokovic retires with injury during Dubai quarter-final
February 25, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Djokovic retires with injury during Dubai quarter-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their match at the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

(Reuters) - Novak Djokovic pulled out of his Dubai Championships quarter-final on Thursday after suffering an eye problem.

The world number one had lost the first set against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez when he decided to retire, the day after achieving his 700th career win.

Djokovic had earlier been treated by his trainer during the first set, after having dropped his serve.

After losing his serve again to concede the set 6-3, making 18 unforced errors, he decided not to continue, denying him the chance of reaching an 18th successive ATP Tour final.

The Serb was not immediately available to explain his decision, but Lopez told the media that his opponent had suffered an eye infection.

Lopez now meets Marcos Baghdatis in the semi-finals on Friday for the right to meet Nick Kyrgios or Stan Wawrinka in the final.

Reporting by Neville Dalton; editing by Toby Davis

