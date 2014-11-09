FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer begins ATP Finals challenge by beating Raonic
November 9, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Federer begins ATP Finals challenge by beating Raonic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a return during his men's singles tennis match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Federer eased his way into the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-1 7-6 (0) defeat of Canadian newcomer Milos Raonic in his opening round-robin match on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Swiss, competing for a record 13th time at the season-ender, took advantage of some early Raonic nerves to pocket the opening set in 25 minutes but things got tougher.

Raonic, the first Canadian to qualify for the tournament, began to do damage with his booming serve and even carved out several break point opportunities as Federer’s level dipped slightly.

Six-times champion Federer saved a set point at 5-6 before streaking away in the tiebreak as his opponent buckled.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez

