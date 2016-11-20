Klinsmann remains certain U.S. will qualify for Russia
BERLIN United States coach Juergen Klinsmann remains "1,000 percent sure" his side will qualify for the 2018 World Cup despite a 4-0 rout at Costa Rica last week.
LONDON Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 to capture the ATP World Tour Finals title and secure the year-end world number one ranking on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Scot, who also triumphed at Wimbledon and at the Rio Olympics this year, became the first British man to end the year ranked number one since computer rankings were introduced in 1973.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN United States coach Juergen Klinsmann remains "1,000 percent sure" his side will qualify for the 2018 World Cup despite a 4-0 rout at Costa Rica last week.
Former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has settled a lawsuit with the National Basketball Association and others, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.
GLASGOW, Scotland Russia's new anti-doping chief Vitaly Smirnov told WADA on Sunday that the country had “never had a state-sponsored system of doping” as the date for the publication of a new special report into alleged Russian cheating was announced.