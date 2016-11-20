LONDON Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 to capture the ATP World Tour Finals title and secure the year-end world number one ranking on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Scot, who also triumphed at Wimbledon and at the Rio Olympics this year, became the first British man to end the year ranked number one since computer rankings were introduced in 1973.

