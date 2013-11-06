FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal secures year-end world number one spot
November 6, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Nadal secures year-end world number one spot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain’s Rafael Nadal will end the year ranked number one in the world rankings for the third time in his career after beating Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka 7-6(5) 7-6(6) at the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old’s second Group A victory at the season finale means he cannot be overtaken by chief rival Novak Djokovic even if the Serb retains his title in London. Nadal’s hard-fought win also guaranteed his place in the semi-finals.

Writing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

