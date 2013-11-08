FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal win over Berdych sends Wawrinka into semi-finals
#Sports News
November 8, 2013 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Nadal win over Berdych sends Wawrinka into semi-finals

Martyn Herman

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal dashed Tomas Berdych’s hopes at the ATP World Tour Finals with a win over the Czech on Friday that put Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka into the semi-finals.

The Spaniard had already-qualified for the last four but in beating Berdych 6-4 1-6 6-3 he also sent Wawrinka through as Group A runner-up.

Wawrinka had earlier beaten already-eliminated Spaniard David Ferrer in three sets.

The hard-hitting Berdych pushed world number one Nadal hard throughout the match but faded at the end of the deciding set when he double-faulted twice in the eighth game to drop serve.

Nadal then completed victory after nearly two hours of engrossing action with a screaming forehand winner.

Nadal, who has never won the Tour’s season-ending showpiece, will face either Swiss six-times champion Roger Federer or Argentine Juan Martin del Potro who meet on Saturday to decide who finishes runner-up in Group B behind Serb Novak Djokovic.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
