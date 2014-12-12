ATP prize money to reach $100 million in 2015

David Ferrer of Spain (foreground) returns the ball during his men's singles tennis match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Prize money on the men’s tennis tour will reach $100 million for the first time in 2015, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said on Friday.

ATP World Tour purses will then climb even higher, to $135 million by 2018, the ATP added in a news release.

The figures do not include grand slam events, which are not run by the ATP.

The biggest increases will be in the ATP Masters events, a series of nine tournaments which are next in terms of prestige to the four grand slams, with prize money rising 14 percent annually through 2018.

“The increases at ATP events are a testament to the sustained success of men’s professional tennis, as well as demonstrating the ATP’s confidence in the strength of its product and projected growth,” the ATP added.