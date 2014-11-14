Wawrinka qualifies for ATP Tour finals semi

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after winning his tennis match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Stanislas Wawrinka qualified for the semi-finals of the end-of-season ATP World Tour finals as he quickly secured the three games he needed against Marin Cilic on Friday.

When Wawrinka broke the Croatian’s serve to move into a 3-1 lead in the opening set of their final round-robin match, it guaranteed that he would make it to the last four for a second successive year and play his Swiss compatriot and great friend, Roger Federer, in Saturday’s semi-finals at the O2 Arena.

Earlier, champion Novak Djokovic had defeated Tomas Berdych 6-2 6-2 to ensure he would meet Japan’s Kei Nishikori in Saturday’s first semi-final.