FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 7, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 5 months ago

Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis Australia President Steve Healy (L-R), former tennis player Rod Laver and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley hold a news conference about the Laver Cup, at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 29, 2016.Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.

Healy, who joined Tennis Australia in 2008 and was elected president two years later, was last year appointed the Australia region CEO and chairman of partners of global law firm Dentons.

"We have just had an amazing summer of tennis and delivered the most successful Australian Open in history," Healy said in a Tennis Australia statement.

"We have achieved a lot during the last eight years and it is the perfect time for me to hand over the reins and pursue other challenges."

Vice president Freeman will take over as interim chairman until October, when a new chairman will be elected at the Tennis Australia annual general meeting.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.