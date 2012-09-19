Venus Williams to make Hopman Cup debut with Isner

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Venus Williams will make her Hopman Cup debut in Perth later this year, partnering John Isner to represent the United States in the mixed international tournament, organisers said on Wednesday.

Seven-times grand slam champion Williams will have a chance to match her sister Serena, who won the tournament in 2008 with Mardy Fish and five years earlier with James Blake.

“I’ve never been to Perth - I’ve never played the Hopman Cup, so for me it’s going to be a wonderful experience,” Williams said in a media release.

“I’ve watched it literally every year on TV so now I get to play, I‘m very excited.”

World number 10 Isner won the title in 2011 with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who stands at 5ft 6in-tall to his 6ft 9in (2.06m). Williams is 6ft 1in (1.85m).

“My previous two partners have been very, very small,” said Isner.

“But Venus is a little bit taller so I‘m not going to look like such a giant out there. She’s obviously one of the greatest players ever so I think our team has a good shot to do well.”

Novak Djokovic and Ana Ivanovic have already been confirmed as the Serbia pairing for the event, which will take place from December 29 to January 5 at the new Perth Arena.