Tsonga to warm up for Australian Open at Hopman Cup

(Reuters) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will make his Hopman Cup debut in Perth at the end of the year in what organisers boast will be the strongest ever field assembled for the mixed international tournament.

The Frenchman, who reached the Australian Open final in 2008, will join world number two Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams and Ana Ivanovic for the tournament at the new Perth Arena from December 29 to January 5.

“It’s really good because I will arrive really early to Australia (and) I will be able to play three matches to prepare for the Australian Open,” the world number six, who will partner Mathilde Johansson, said in a release from the organisers.

“I heard that they built a new arena similar to Rod Laver Arena, so it’s going to be just perfect for me to play, it’s going to be fun.”

The Serbian pair of Djokovic and Ivanovic are the top seeds, ahead of the U.S. team comprising multiple grand slam winner Williams and John Isner.

“I’ve played Hopman Cup three times in the last five years and I love the competition there; I love the atmosphere,” three-time Australian Open champion Djokovic said.

“I’ve reached the finals on two previous occasions so I sincerely hope that now this time, with Ana, we can actually win a trophy.”