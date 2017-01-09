FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Nishikori pulls out of Sydney exhibition to rest hip
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 9, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 7 months ago

Nishikori pulls out of Sydney exhibition to rest hip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis player Kei Nishikori of Japan poses for the cameras in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, January 9, 2017 before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne begins January 16.Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Kei Nishikori has pulled out of an exhibition event in Sydney to recover from a hip injury, with the Japanese world number five reluctant to take any risks ahead of next week's Australian Open.

The world number five needed a lengthy injury timeout in the Brisbane International men's singles final after drawing level in the second set against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Nishikori went on to lose the deciding set, suffering a first defeat to Dimitrov in four meetings.

"I hurt it during the match yesterday in the final. It's not too bad but obviously I needed some rest," the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up said.

The 27-year-old, who beat Stan Wawrinka in the Brisbane semi-finals, hopes to recover in time for Melbourne Park, where the year's first grand slam begins on Monday.

"It was a really tough tournament," Nishikori said. "There were five of the top 10 in the tournament.

"I played Dimi in the final and it was another tough match and I used a lot of energy on the court last week."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.