Robson, Watson to warm up for Australian Open in Hobart

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - British Olympic silver medalist Laura Robson and compatriot Heather Watson will warm up for the Australian Open at the January 4-12 Hobart International, organisers said on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Robson, who won mixed doubles silver with men’s singles champion Andy Murray at the London Olympics, will make her first appearance at the Tasmanian tournament headlined by former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone of Italy.

Watson, 20, who became Britain’s first WTA champion in 24 years with her win at the Japan Open in October, returns for her second appearance after playing this year’s tournament as a qualifier.

The Australian Open starts January 14.