Robson, Watson to warm up for Australian Open in Hobart
December 22, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Robson, Watson to warm up for Australian Open in Hobart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Heather Watson of Britain (L) and her partner Laura Robson of Britain laugh during their women's doubles tennis match against Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Sabine Lisicki of Germany at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - British Olympic silver medalist Laura Robson and compatriot Heather Watson will warm up for the Australian Open at the January 4-12 Hobart International, organisers said on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Robson, who won mixed doubles silver with men’s singles champion Andy Murray at the London Olympics, will make her first appearance at the Tasmanian tournament headlined by former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone of Italy.

Watson, 20, who became Britain’s first WTA champion in 24 years with her win at the Japan Open in October, returns for her second appearance after playing this year’s tournament as a qualifier.

The Australian Open starts January 14.

Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
