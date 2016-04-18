Stosur splits with coach Taylor again

Samantha Stosur of Australia returns a shot to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their Pan Pacific Open women's singles tennis match in Tokyo, Japan, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur will end a second stint with coach David Taylor after the French Open, local media reported on Monday.

Australian Stosur, a former finalist at Roland Garros, reunited with Taylor in 2015, two years after parting ways with the coach that helped guide her to the 2011 title at Flushing Meadows.

Europe-based Taylor said it was becoming more difficult logistically to keep working with 32-year-old Stosur, who is based in the United States.

“It’s all very amicable and I‘m even working with her at finding a suitable replacement, which she hasn’t finalised yet,” Taylor told Australian Associated Press.

“I know Sam has still got some great tennis left inside her and she continues to work harder than anyone.”

The world number 26, Australia’s last grand slam winner, has struggled with consistency in recent seasons and always battled nerves playing in front of home fans.

She lost both her singles rubbers to lower-ranked players during the 4-0 Fed Cup defeat at home to the United States over the weekend, ending Australia’s hopes of rejoining the top-tier World Group for another year.