Illness disrupts Tomic's Wimbledon preparations

Bernard Tomic of Australia returns the ball to Santiago Giraldo of Colombia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

SYDNEY, June 13 - Australian teenager Bernard Tomic’s preparations for Wimbledon have been disrupted by an illness that forced him to retire from a warm-up tournament in Germany.

The 19-year-old, who last year became the youngest All England Club quarter-finalist since Boris Becker in 1986, lasted just 22 minutes of his match against Tommy Haas at the Halle Open grasscourt tournament before retiring.

Haas, who was leading 5-2, told the tournament’s official website (www.gerryweber-open.de) that Tomic said he had been suffering from an illness for 10 days.

Tomic had said he could not wait to start playing on his preferred grass surface after losing on clay to Colombia’s Santiago Giraldo in the second round of the French Open two weeks ago.

Wimbledon begins on June 25.