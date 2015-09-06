FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia bad boy Tomic says ready for Davis Cup
#Sports News
September 6, 2015 / 9:13 AM / 2 years ago

Australia bad boy Tomic says ready for Davis Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bernard Tomic of Australia serves to Richard Gasquet of France during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Bernard Tomic has declared himself available for Australia’s Davis Cup semi-final against Britain after being booted from the team in the wake of a public tirade at his country’s tennis establishment at Wimbledon.

Tomic has been in a war of words with Tennis Australia (TA), whose high performance chief Pat Rafter declared he had hit “rock bottom” after being arrested by Miami police for a noisy party in his hotel room in July.

However, local media reported Tomic had met with Australia’s Davis Cup captain at the U.S. Open, a move that could pave the way for the reinstatement of the world number 24 ahead of the Sept. 18-20 semi-final.

“I‘m ready to play,” Tomic told reporters after this third round loss to Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

“We need our best players out there. If I have the opportunity I’m always ready to play these ties.”

Belgium play Argentina in the other semi-final.

Tomic was ruled out of Australia’s quarter-final against Kazakhstan after slamming TA officials at Wimbledon for cutting funding to his sister, who plays mostly on the second-tier ITF circuit.

It was the second time he was axed from the team, having been ruled out of a tie in early 2013 for a poor attitude and a perceived lack of commitment to the national cause.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
