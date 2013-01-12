Ferrer enters record books with fourth Auckland title

Spain's David Ferrer celebrates by raising the trophy after beating Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their men's singles final match at the Heineken Open in Auckland January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

(Reuters) - World number five David Ferrer completed his Australian Open preparations by entering the record books with his fourth Auckland Open title on Saturday.

The 30-year-old’s 7-6 6-1 demolition of 2008 Auckland champion Philipp Kohlschreiber in 78 minutes ensured the Spaniard joined Australia’s Roy Emerson as the only four-time winners of the title.

Ferrer won his first Auckland title in 2007 and has won the last three editions of the tournament.

His victory ensured he become the second player, after Emerson, to win the title in three successive years. The Australian won his four titles in 1960 and then again from 1965-67.

Ferrer will now travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open where he meets Belgium’s Olivier Rochus in the first round.