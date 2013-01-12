FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vesnina wins first WTA title in Hobart
January 12, 2013 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

Vesnina wins first WTA title in Hobart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russia’s Elena Vesnina won her first WTA tour title when she beat 2012 champion Mona Barthel 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Hobart International tournament on Saturday.

The unseeded 26-year-old played composed tennis throughout against the German, four years her junior, winning the match in just under 84 minutes.

Vesnina had lost six previous finals, three in 2011 alone, and sank to her knees in relief when a Barthel backhand sailed wide of the tram lines to give her a first title.

She meets France’s Caroline Garcia in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne, while Barthel meets Ksenia Pervak of Kazakhstan.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Melbourne; Editing by Alastair Himmer

