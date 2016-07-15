Azarenka announces she is having a baby

Mar 25, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Victoria Azarenka hits a forehand against Monica Puig (not pictured) during day four of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Azarenka won 6-2, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - World number six Victoria Azarenka said on Friday she will miss the rest of the season because she was having a baby.

The 26-year-old Belarussian, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, did not play at Wimbledon this year due to a knee injury. The former world number one will return to the circuit.

"While recovering from the knee injury that I sustained at Roland Garros, I received news from my doctor that my boyfriend and I are going to be become parents at the end of this year," Azarenka said on her official Twitter account.

"While I will miss competing in the sport that I love this season, I am excited for all that's ahead.

"I have been truly inspired by so many strong female athletes who return to the very top of their sport after having children, and I plan to do exactly that."