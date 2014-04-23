Ferrer suffers early defeat in Barcelona

David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Rafael Nadal during their quarter-final match at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Four-time finalist David Ferrer crashed out in the second round of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday, producing a rusty performance to lose 6-4 6-2 to Georgia’s Teymuraz Gabashvili.

The world number five, who beat fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal en route to the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, was a long way from his best against a player 50 players below him on the ATP rankings.

Gabashvili made precious few mistakes, breaking the second seed four times on his way to victory.

“This was one of my best victories, no in fact it is my best ever, beating David Ferrer,” the Russian told reporters.

“I went into the game knowing that I had to be steady and controlled which is what I managed to do.”

Gabashvili raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set but it appeared as though Ferrer was back on track when he leveled at 3-3. Ferrer, continued to make unforced errors though, and once he went a set behind he looked dispirited.

Third seed Fabio Fognini from Italy also bowed out with a whimper, trailing 6-0 4-0 to Colombian Santiago Giraldo when he retired from the second round match.

Nadal has dominated the Barcelona Open in recent years having won eight out of the last nine tournaments.

He is in action against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos in the second round on Wednesday.