Tennis: Evans and Edmund through but home favorite Robredo loses

MADRID (Reuters) - Britain's Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund made it through to the second round of the Barcelona Open on Monday.

Evans recovered from a set down to defeat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-7 6-2 7-6 and will play Mischa Zverev, the German 14th seed who knocked Andy Murray out of the Australian Open in January, in the second round.

Edmund sailed through in straight sets 6-3 6-4 against world number 70 Jeremy Chardy and will face fourth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria.

Local favorite Tommy Robredo lost 6-4 6-3 to Yuichi Sugita of Japan. However, there was better news for the home crowd as Nicolas Almagro beat Canada's Steven Diez 6-3 6-4.

The line-up for the second round will be confirmed on Tuesday, with Dustin Brown versus Bernard Tomic the pick of the day's action. The winner will face Murray.