Federer crushes Tiafoe in Basel opener
October 24, 2017 / 6:52 PM / in 13 hours

Federer crushes Tiafoe in Basel opener

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASEL, Switzerland (Reuters) - Roger Federer delighted a capacity crowd to ease past American youngster Frances Tiafoe 6-1 6-3 in his first round match at the Swiss Indoors in his home town of Basel on Tuesday.

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel - 1st round - St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland - October 24, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during the game against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The world number two streaked away with the opening set and although he was made to work a little harder in the second he was never seriously troubled by the wildcard.

The 35-year-old Swiss, trying to chase down the absent Rafael Nadal for the end-of-year number one ranking, will face Frenchman Benoit Paire in the second round.

Federer is trying to win his home tournament for an eighth time, having missed it last year while he recovered from injury.

Third seed David Goffin of Belgium, battling for a place in the ATP World Tour Finals, began with a 6-2 7-5 win over German Peter Gojowczyk and will meet South Korean Hyeon Chung next.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
