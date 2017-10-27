FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federer digs deep to beat Mannarino and reach semis
Sections
Featured
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2017 / 9:16 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Federer digs deep to beat Mannarino and reach semis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BASEL (Reuters) - Top seed Roger Federer was finally forced to work hard for a win at the Swiss Indoors tournament as he fought back to beat Adrian Mannarino 4-6 6-1 6-3 in his quarter-final on Friday.

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel - 1st round - St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland - October 24, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The world number two, chasing an eighth title at his hometown tournament, had dropped only eight games as he breezed through the first two rounds but found his 28th-ranked opponent a much tougher nut to crack.

Mannarino took the first set and, although Federer cruised through the second, the Frenchman made him work hard again in the third before the Swiss completed the win.

Federer’s semi-final opponent on Saturday will be Belgian third seed David Goffin who beat American Jack Sock 7-6(6) 6-3 in the last of the night’s quarter-finals.

World number four Marin Cilic had an even harder time than Federer, needing two tiebreaks to beat 100th-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-6(3) 5-7 7-6(4) in just over three hours.

The Croat now faces Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, a late contender to snatch one of the last two places at the ATP World Tour Finals in London, who beat Roberto Bautista 6-2 2-6 6-4.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.