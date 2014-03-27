FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berdych downs Dolgopolov to reach Miami semis
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 27, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Berdych downs Dolgopolov to reach Miami semis

Steve Keating

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych eased into the semi-finals of the Sony Open for the third time on Thursday, taming Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Berdych quietly worked his way into the last four without dropping a set in Miami, where he awaits the winner Thursday’s later match between world number one Rafa Nadal and big-hitting Canadian Milos Raonic.

”Very different player, in sense of really hard to find the rhythm,“ said Berdych, summing up Dolgopolov. ”If you are not really in good shape, he can destroy your game.

“He will force you to play the style what he wants and so he’s a very tricky player.”

The match was briefly halted by rain with the score tied 4-4 in the opening set, but when the players returned to an overcast center court Berdych took control, holding serve and breaking the 22nd seed to grab the 1-0 lead.

Dolgopolov hit back with an early break in the second on way to a 5-3 lead but Berdych broke the Ukrainian at 5-5 to help force a tiebreak which he easily won to register his 450th career match win.

“I was a break down since the beginning of the first set. Then break down in the second set, so it didn’t look that well,” said Berdych. “But I managed, especially end of the second set, I hold pretty well and that’s what I‘m very pleased with.”

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.