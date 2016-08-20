Czech Berdych pulls out of U.S. Open due to illness

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 8/7/16 Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during his match against Great Britain's Andy Murray

(Reuters) - World number eight Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic has pulled out of the U.S. Open after suffering an appendicitis, he said on Saturday.

"I am very disappointed to announce I will not be able to compete at the U.S. Open this year," the 30-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I was just diagnosed with Appendicitis in Cincinnati so I will be flying back to Europe for additional checks and treatment," he added.

"I will need to take some time off to recover fully but I know I will get back as strong as ever."

Berdych, who lost in this year's Wimbledon semi-finals to eventual champion Andy Murray, pulled out of the Rio Olympic Games due to fears over the Zika virus.

The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29.