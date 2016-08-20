FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Berdych pulls out of U.S. Open due to illness
August 20, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Czech Berdych pulls out of U.S. Open due to illness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 8/7/16 Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during his match against Great Britain's Andy MurrayToby Melville

(Reuters) - World number eight Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic has pulled out of the U.S. Open after suffering an appendicitis, he said on Saturday.

"I am very disappointed to announce I will not be able to compete at the U.S. Open this year," the 30-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I was just diagnosed with Appendicitis in Cincinnati so I will be flying back to Europe for additional checks and treatment," he added.

"I will need to take some time off to recover fully but I know I will get back as strong as ever."

Berdych, who lost in this year's Wimbledon semi-finals to eventual champion Andy Murray, pulled out of the Rio Olympic Games due to fears over the Zika virus.

The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris

