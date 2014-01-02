FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serena recalls moment she gained edge over Sharapova
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 2, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Serena recalls moment she gained edge over Sharapova

Ciaran Baynes

2 Min Read

BRISBANE (Reuters) - Perhaps unsurprisingly, Serena Williams has a clear memory of the moment her on-court rivalry with Maria Sharapova swung in her favor, leading to one-way domination for the last eight years.

After losing to Williams in their first meeting in Miami in 2004, the Russian went on win finals against the American at Wimbledon, claiming her first grand slam title, and in the Tour Championships of that year.

Then, in an epic 2005 Australian Open semi-finals clash, Sharapova had three match points.

”I remember a forehand inside out,“ Williams said. ”I was down match point and I hit this winner and I didn’t even blink.

“I hit the a winner and walked right to the other side and was ready for the next return as if it was just a 30-15 point.”

Williams went on to win the match 2-6 7-5 8-6 and since then has improved their head-to-head record to 14-2 in her favor.

These wins have included the finals of the 2007 Australian Open, 2012 Olympics and the last time they met at Roland Garros seven month ago.

Sharapova claimed to have no memory of the match at Rod Laver Arena eight years ago.

“2005? Oh, my God, I can’t go back that far,” Sharapova said.

”I don’t have too much time to look back at ‘04. I have a lot of things going on in my life.

”Some of the matches were a bit closer than others. When you go out on the court in a new time, you can’t really rely on everything that happened in the past. You’ve got to start from scratch from the first point.

“Of course I know I’ve tried and I didn’t succeed in the last many times that I’ve played her, but I‘m setting up an opportunity to go out there and try to change that, and I‘m going to try to do that.”

Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.