Wozniacki pulls out of Brisbane warm-up with injury
#Sports News
December 29, 2013 / 2:50 AM / 4 years ago

Wozniacki pulls out of Brisbane warm-up with injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark pumps her fist after winning a point during her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

(Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has pulled out of the Brisbane International warm-up for the Australian Open because of an injured right shoulder, organizers said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Dane, currently ranked 10th in the world, was scheduled to open her season with a first round tie against Dominika Cibulkova and seeded to meet top ranked Serena Williams in the quarter-finals.

Organizers said Wozniacki still hoped to take part in next week’s Sydney International to get some match practice before the first grand slam of the year, which starts at Melbourne Park on January 13.

The 2009 U.S. Open finalist had a disappointing 2013 season, winning just one title in Luxemburg and failing to reach the quarter-finals at any of the four majors for the first time in five years.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
