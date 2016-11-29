FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Keothavong named Britain's Fed Cup captain
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 29, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 9 months ago

Keothavong named Britain's Fed Cup captain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - AEGON Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club - 15/6/14 Anne Keothavong during the Rally4Bally mixed doubles exhibition match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British number one Anne Keothavong will succeed Andy Murray's mother Judy as her country's Fed Cup captain, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Tuesday.

Her first assignment will be the Euro/Africa Zone Group 1 ties in Tallinn, Estonia following next year's Australian Open.

London-born Keothavong, whose brother James is a top-level umpire, retired, aged 29, in 2013 and has been working as a TV pundit for BT Sport since.

She reached a career-high ranking of 48th in 2009 - the first British woman to crack the top 50 for 16 years.

"I think Anne is a great choice as our next Fed Cup captain," British number one Johanna Konta said.

"She will lead from real life experience because she was a winner on court and she knew what it took to step up and play for her country."

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.