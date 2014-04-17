FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British number one Robson to miss Wimbledon, French Open
April 17, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

British number one Robson to miss Wimbledon, French Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Laura Robson of Britain hits a return to Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

(Reuters) - British women’s number one Laura Robson will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after having surgery on her wrist, the 20-year-old announced on Thursday.

Robson, who has a world ranking of 64, has not played since losing in the Australian Open first round to Kirsten Flipkens and will travel to the United States for the operation.

“I wanted to inform my lovely supporters that I have decided to have minor wrist surgery at the Mayo clinic with one of the best wrist doctors in the world, Dr. Richard Berger,” she said on her Facebook page.

“Dr. Berger is very confident that I will be able to return to the tennis court pain free before you even have time to miss me. Although sadly, I will have to miss the French Open and Wimbledon.”

Robson got to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, and reached number 27 in the world rankings in July.

The French Open begins on May 25 while Wimbledon starts on June 23

Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris

