FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dimitrov and Halep win domestic sports awards
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 22, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Dimitrov and Halep win domestic sports awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Andy Murray of Britain in the third round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy sports hall in Paris, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has been named Bulgaria’s Athlete of the Year in a nationwide poll conducted by sports journalists while French Open runner-up Simona Halep won the award in neighboring Romania.

Dimitrov’s three ATP titles on different surfaces and his run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon were for many Bulgarians the highlights of the year.

Halep was a comfortable winner in the annual poll conducted by the Romanian daily Gazeta Sporturilor.

Halep rose to number two in the world in August, the highest ever WTA ranking achieved by a Romanian, and also claimed titles in Doha and Bucharest.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.