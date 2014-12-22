Dimitrov and Halep win domestic sports awards

(Reuters) - Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has been named Bulgaria’s Athlete of the Year in a nationwide poll conducted by sports journalists while French Open runner-up Simona Halep won the award in neighboring Romania.
Dimitrov’s three ATP titles on different surfaces and his run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon were for many Bulgarians the highlights of the year.
Halep was a comfortable winner in the annual poll conducted by the Romanian daily Gazeta Sporturilor.
Halep rose to number two in the world in August, the highest ever WTA ranking achieved by a Romanian, and also claimed titles in Doha and Bucharest.
