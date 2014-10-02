FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nadal into Beijing quarters, Berdych boosts London hopes
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 2, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nadal into Beijing quarters, Berdych boosts London hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning a point during his men's singles match against Peter Gojowczyk of Germany at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - World number two Rafa Nadal sailed into the quarter-finals of the China Open, his first tournament in 13 weeks, on Thursday but conceded his quest to regain his lost rhythm continues.

The Spaniard, returning from a wrist injury, beat qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 45 minutes to set up a last eight clash with Martin Klizan at the ATP 500 event.

“In general I need to improve,” said Nadal who won 85 per cent of his first service points against his German opponent.

”It’s obvious. My serve worked well today. But in general I need more rhythm on the legs, more rhythm on the shots.

“I am playing okay, trying to not miss a lot, trying to play with not too many risks. That’s what I did today. It’s the only way to have matches, only way to have rhythm,” he said.

”Coming back in this part of the season is completely different than if I am coming back on clay. I would be able to be in rhythm a little bit faster, a little bit easier...

“For me this last part of the season obviously is important. Every tournament is important for me. At the same time I want to finish with a better feeling possible to start the new season with good tennis,” he added.

Slovak Klizan was leading 6-2 3-0 when seventh seed Ernests Gulbis retired due to a shoulder injury.

Third seed Tomas Berdych moved up a place to seventh in the race to the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London after his 6-3 6-4 victory against wildcard Viktor Troicki despite a poor serving display.

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Peter Gojowczyk of Germany during their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The Czech only managed to make 32 percent of his first serves and now meets eighth seed and big server John Isner in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere on Beijing’s blue hard courts, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov beat Spaniard Pablo Andujar 6-4 6-4 to set up a quarter-final clash with world number one Novak Djokovic, while sixth seed Andy Murray overcame Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-2.

In the women’s section, Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova upset seventh seed Angelique Kerber in three sets, while Petra Kvitova also reached the quarter-finals without hitting a ball after American Venus Williams withdrew with a viral illness.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Twice champion Kuznetsova dropped the first set but eventually prevailed 2-6 6-4 6-3 in the two-hour-and-eight minute battle that complicates her German opponent’s hopes of qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

Kerber is ninth in the race for next month’s event featuring the top eight players and could have improved her position with a better showing in China.

Second seed Simona Halep, one of the four players to have already secured a place in the Singapore event, battled past Andrea Petkovic of Germany before withdrawing from the tournament having aggravated a hip injury in the process.

The Romanian, who produced 91 errors, fought for more than two and half hours to tame Petkovic 7-6(4) 5-7 7-6(1) before giving a walkover to Ana Ivanovic, who downed Sabine Lisicki 6-3 7-5, into the semi-finals.

Top seed Serena Williams, playing with a strapped left knee, claimed the last quarter-final spot after staving off Lucie Safarova’s challenge with a 6-1 1-6 6-2 win that came in about an hour and half hours.

She meets Samantha Stosur in the quarter-finals after the Australia beat Alize Cornet 6-4 6-2.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.