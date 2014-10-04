Djokovic downs Murray in Beijing

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic maintained his perfect tournament record and advanced to his fifth China Open final with a 6-3 6-4 victory against Andy Murray on Saturday.

The 27-year-old top seeded Serb took an hour and 37 minutes to down Murray and improve to a 23-0 record in Beijing.

Murray, fresh from his first victory in more than a year at last week’s Shenzhen Open, put up more resistance in the second set but could not crack Djokovic’s solid defense and smashed his racquet in frustration after being broken in the ninth game.

Djokovic, who meets either Tomas Berdych or Martin Klizan, who stunned world number two Rafa Nadal on Friday, restricted the Scot to only seven winners and denied him four of his five break point chances.

Sixth-seeded Murray has moved up to the ninth place in the race to season-ending ATP Finals in London, which will feature the top eight.